San Jose shooting: Troubling new details emerge
A witness to the San Jose rail yard shooting says the gunman appeared to target certain people: 'He had a specific agenda.'Full Article
Justin Andrews reports on authorities saying San Jose VTA shooter targeted some of his victims Wednesday (5-27-2021)
Neighbors and people who knew the shooter in Wednesday's mass shooting at the VTA yard in San Jose spoke out following the massacre..