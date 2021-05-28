GOP Senators Poised To Block Jan. 6 Commission

Watch VideoSenate Republicans are poised to block the creation of a special commission to study the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, dashing hopes for a bipartisan panel amid a GOP push to put the violent insurrection by Donald Trump’s supporters behind them. 

Broad Republican opposition was expected in what would be...

