Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds married in secret wedding at Westminster Cathedral

Boris Johnson married his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, in a private ceremony on Saturday morning UK time, becoming the first Prime Minister to marry in office for nearly 200 years. Johnson, 56, and Symonds, 33, married at Westminster...Full Article
