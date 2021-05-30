Boris Johnson marries Carrie Symonds in secret ceremony
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tied the knot with fiancée Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony on Saturday, according to local reports.Full Article
Boris Johnson has married Carrie Symonds in a low-key ceremony planned in strict secrecy.The pair exchanged vows in Westminster..
Pair exchanged vows in Westminster Cathedral on Saturday in front of a small group of close friends and family