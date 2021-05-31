Texas Democrats Walk Out, Block GOP’s Sweeping Voting Restrictions Bill for Now
Published
The Democrats' victory could be short-lived as Gov. Greg Abbott quickly made clear he will bring up the measure again in a special session.Full Article
Published
The Democrats' victory could be short-lived as Gov. Greg Abbott quickly made clear he will bring up the measure again in a special session.Full Article
Texas Republicans’ push to enact a slew of new voting restrictions was stymied – at least for now – by Democrats who walked..
Democrats walked out of the Texas State House on Sunday night, to block one of the most restrictive voting laws in the US from..