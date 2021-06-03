Dangling everything from sports tickets to a free beer, US President Joe Biden is looking for that extra something — anything — that will get Americans to roll up their sleeves for Covid-19 shots when the promise of a life-saving...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Free beer among incentives for US 'vaccine sprint'
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
'Get a shot and have a beer': Biden woos Americans with incentives for vaccine
Bleacher Report AOL
President Joe Biden announced a “National Month of Action” and outlined steps to get 70% of US adults at least one Covid-19..
Free beer, sports tickets as WH pushes vaccinations
Reuters - Politics
More coverage
Ohio offers vaccinated a shot at $1 million
Reuters - Politics
[NFA] As U.S. political leaders grow increasingly desperate to persuade Americans to get the coronavirus vaccine, Ohio Governor..