Former US President Donald Trump was happily typing up a storm for his purported millions of followers, likely building support for a return to power. But this morning something changed.The polarising politician has now removed...Full Article
Donald Trump shuts down his online blog after 29 days
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Donald Trump's Blog Shuttered After 29 Days, Ex-President Reportedly Furious Over Lack Of 'Readers'
OK! Magazine
Ex-President Donald Trump's highly anticipated blog has been shut down after only 29 days reportedly due to lack of 'readers.'
More coverage
Trump launches message board ahead of Facebook ban
Reuters - Politics
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched a space on his website where he can post messages that can be shared by others to..