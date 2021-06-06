Solar Eclipse Visible On June 10 From UK, Canada And Greenland

An annular eclipse of the Sun will take place on June 10, visible from Canada, Greenland, the Arctic Ocean and Siberia. In the UK and Ireland observers will see a partial solar eclipse, with up to two fifths of the Sun blocked out by the Moon.
Annular solar eclipses take place when the Earth, Moon and Sun are almost exactly...
