New Israeli Coalition Government Set to Be Sworn In Sunday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has five days left to try to scuttle the new government that could end his 12-year grip on power.Full Article
If a new coalition government wins a confidence vote in Parliament on Sunday, Naftali Bennett will be Israel’s next prime..
President Biden is in Cornwall, England, for the G-7 summit. Israel's parliament is set to vote Sunday on a new government...