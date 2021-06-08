Watch VideoThe chief executive of the massive fuel pipeline hit by ransomware last month told senators on Tuesday that authorizing a multi-million-dollar payment to hackers was the right thing to do to bring an end to fuel shortages affecting much of the eastern United States, even as authorities have discouraged such...Full Article
Colonial Pipeline CEO Defends $4.4M Ransom Payment Decision
U.S. seeing effects of Colonial Pipeline shutdown
The hackers that attacked the biggest gas pipeline in the country are getting rewarded with millions of dollars from Colonial..
