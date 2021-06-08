Woman in coma after crocodile attack, twin sister hospitalized in Mexico
A British woman who was traveling in Mexico is reportedly fighting to live after she and her twin sister were attacked by a crocodile over the weekend.Full Article
The older sister of a woman who fought off a crocodile after it attacked her twin in Mexico has said she is "so proud" of her.