News24.com | At least 13 people wounded in Austin, Texas shooting
Published
At least 13 people have been wounded in a shooting in downtown Austin, Texas, police said, adding the suspected shooter was still at large.Full Article
Published
At least 13 people have been wounded in a shooting in downtown Austin, Texas, police said, adding the suspected shooter was still at large.Full Article
Police are looking for a gunman after three people were shot dead near a shopping plaza in Austin, Texas.
[NFA] At least three people were killed on Sunday in a shooting at an Austin, Texas, apartment complex, authorities said. Gavino..
The search for a shooting suspect, identified as Stephen Broderick, is underway after three people were killed in Austin Sunday,..