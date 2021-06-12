New Israeli coalition government seeks to put an end to the Netanyahu era
The opposition-led administration will be sworn in on Sunday if it can prevail in a confidence vote in the KnessetFull Article
Vote could end Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year run as prime minister
How did Benjamin Netanyahu manage to become Israel’s longest-serving prime minister? With a total of 15 years in office, he has..