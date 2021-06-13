Israel approves new governing coalition, ending Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year tenure
Amid heckling and ejections, parliament votes to install a power-sharing government spanning right and left; Naftali Bennett becomes...Full Article
Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu turned rival, became prime minister after a 60-59 vote
Israel’s parliament has voted to end Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year tenure as prime minister, approving in his stead an..