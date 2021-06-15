Brooklyn Nets' James Harden (hamstring) back in action for Game 5 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury suffered in Game 1, is back for Tuesday night's Game 5...

