Nets' Kyrie Irving to miss Game 7 vs. Bucks with ankle injury
Published
Kyrie Irving left Game 4 of the series early after tweaking his ankle, and hasn't played since.Full Article
Published
Kyrie Irving left Game 4 of the series early after tweaking his ankle, and hasn't played since.Full Article
Kevin Durant had a historic performance with the Brooklyn Nets in a Game 5 win and looks to close out the Bucks tonight in..
The Brooklyn Nets have uphill climbed into tonight's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Kyrie Irving has been ruled out with an..