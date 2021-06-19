George Mason pitcher Sang Ho Baek dies following complications from Tommy John surgery
20-year-old Sang Ho Baek had recently completed his freshman season, the university's athletics department said.Full Article
The 20-year-old Patriots pitcher passed away unexpectedly after undergoing the procedure common for young baseball players.
During his freshman season with George Mason, Baek appeared in seven games, with his collegiate debut coming on March 12