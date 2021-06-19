College baseball pitcher Sang Ho Baek dies from complications following Tommy John elbow surgery
The 20-year-old Patriots pitcher passed away unexpectedly after undergoing the procedure common for young baseball players.
20-year-old Sang Ho Baek had recently completed his freshman season, the university's athletics department said.
During his freshman season with George Mason, Baek appeared in seven games, with his collegiate debut coming on March 12