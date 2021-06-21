Covid-19 coronavirus: Vaccine hesitancy puts India's gains against virus at risk

Covid-19 coronavirus: Vaccine hesitancy puts India's gains against virus at risk

New Zealand Herald

Published

In Jamsoti, a village tucked deep inside India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, the common refrain among the villagers is that coronavirus spreads only in cities. The deadly infection, they believe, does not exist in villages.So...

Full Article