Body of 4th tuber found, 1 still missing after group floats over North Carolina dam
Published
The latest body recovered is that of a 7-year-old boy. A group of nine rafters floated over the dam on the Dan River in North Carolina....Full Article
Published
The latest body recovered is that of a 7-year-old boy. A group of nine rafters floated over the dam on the Dan River in North Carolina....Full Article
The body of a fourth tuber has been found in a North Carolina river following a deadly accident in which a family on a recreational..
Three people are dead and two others are still missing after a group of tubers went over the Duke Energy dam Wednesday evening in..