How Jon Rahm Went From Getting Covid to Winning the U.S. Open in 2 Weeks
Published
Over the course of 15 days, Jon Rahm lost a tournament because of a positive test to isolation to winning his first major.Full Article
Published
Over the course of 15 days, Jon Rahm lost a tournament because of a positive test to isolation to winning his first major.Full Article
Jon Rahm has won the 121st US Open at Torrey Pines. CNN sits down with Rahm to discuss his first major victory, being the first..
Jon Rahm has revealed how he missed his parents meeting his baby son for the first time following his withdrawal from the Memorial..