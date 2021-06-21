Supreme Court Sides With Former Athletes On NCAA Compensation Limits

Watch VideoIn a ruling that could help push changes in college athletics, the Supreme Court on Monday unanimously sided with a group of former college athletes in a dispute with the NCAA over rules limiting certain compensation.
The high court ruled that NCAA limits on the education-related benefits that colleges can offer...
Watch VideoIn a ruling that could help push changes in college athletics, the Supreme Court on Monday unanimously sided with a group of former college athletes in a dispute with the NCAA over rules limiting certain compensation.