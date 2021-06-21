Some restrictions eased for Canadians, permanent residents crossing US border
Published
Canada has eased some travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Canadian citizens and permanent residents crossing the U.S. border.Full Article
Published
Canada has eased some travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Canadian citizens and permanent residents crossing the U.S. border.Full Article
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the government plans to release details on Monday about fully vaccinated Canadians who..
TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s public safety minister said Friday border restrictions on nonessential travel with the United States..