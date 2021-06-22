Australia has said it will fight against plans to downgrade the Great Barrier Reef's World Heritage status due to climate change, while environmentalists have applauded the UN World Heritage Committee's proposal.The committee said...Full Article
Australia fights UN downgrade of Great Barrier Reef health
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Australia to challenge UNESCO downgrade of Great Barrier Reef
Brisbane, Australia (AFP) June 22, 2021
Australia said Tuesday it will strongly oppose a UNESCO plan to list the Great..
Terra Daily
Australia fights UN plan to downgrade Great Barrier Reef’s World Heritage status
Australia has said it will fight against plans to downgrade the Great Barrier Reef’s World Heritage status due to climate change.
Belfast Telegraph