Trump Organization sues NYC for canceling golf course contract
Published
The Trump Organization on Monday filed a lawsuit against New York City for canceling a contract to run a golf course in the Bronx this...Full Article
Published
The Trump Organization on Monday filed a lawsuit against New York City for canceling a contract to run a golf course in the Bronx this...Full Article
The Trump Organisation has sued New York City for cancelling its contract to manage and operate a golf course in the Bronx earlier..