Nicaragua: Crackdown On Critics Ahead Of Election

The Ortega government’s intensifying campaign of violence and repression against the opposition and civil society in Nicaragua requires escalating involvement by the United Nations to address the situation, Human Rights Watch said in a report released Tuesday.
