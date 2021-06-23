Alvin Bragg has lead over Tali Farhadian Weinstein in Manhattan district attorney race
Former federal prosecutor Alvin Bragg held a slight lead over Tali Farhadian Weinstein in the Democratic Manhattan District Attorney...Full Article
New York City is electing a new top prosecutor for the first time in more than a decade; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Eight Democrats and one Republican are vying to become Manhattan’s next district attorney. Whoever wins could transform law..
NEW YORK — A report from ProPublica says Manhattan district attorney candidate Tali Farhadian Weinstein and her husband paid no..