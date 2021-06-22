India has reported a new "Delta plus" coronavirus variant of concern, officials have said.Full Article
India reports new 'Delta plus' COVID variant of concern
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
General Bipin Rawat: Chinese Army realised it needs better training| Galwan Clash| Oneindia News
Oneindia
There are over 40 cases in the country of the new Delta Plus strain, which has been tagged as a 'Variant of Concern' by the..
More coverage
Delta Plus: Variant of concern, 22 cases found in 3 States and more than 40 in India | Oneindia News
Oneindia
The Delta plus variant, a new mutant version of the Delta strain first detected in India, has been found in 22 cases in..
India Labels the New ‘Delta Plus’ as a Variant of Concern
Wochit Spanish
Missouri sees summer rise in COVID-19 cases
41 Action News