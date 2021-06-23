Supreme Court Rules for Student in First Amendment Case
Published
A Pennsylvania school district violated the First Amendment by disciplining a student for off-campus speech, the court ruled.Full Article
Published
A Pennsylvania school district violated the First Amendment by disciplining a student for off-campus speech, the court ruled.Full Article
The high court ruled the suspension violated Levy's first amendment rights.
US Supreme Court Rejects NCAA Limits , on Student Athlete Compensation.
The ruling handed down from the U.S. Supreme..