McAfee antivirus software creator dead in Spanish prison
MADRID (AP) — John McAfee, the creator of the McAfee antivirus software, has been found dead in his cell in a jail near Barcelona, a...Full Article
The eccentric cryptocurrency promoter and tax opponent's history of legal troubles spanned from Tennessee to Central America to the..
Earlier Wednesday, a Spanish court issued a preliminary ruling in favor of his extradition to the US to face tax-related criminal..