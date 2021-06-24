Antivirus entrepreneur John McAfee found dead hours after US extradition approval

John McAfee, founder of the eponymous antivirus company, has been found dead in his Spanish jail cell. He is thought to have died by suicide. His death last night came just hours after authorities in Spain approved his extradition to the US where he faced tax-related charges. The 75-year-old rose to fame because of his software company, later becoming notorious for his eccentric behavior and an allegation of murder. McAfee had been in prison following his arrest in October for alleged tax offenses. Yesterday, the highest court in Spain approved his extradition to the US, and while this could have… [Continue Reading]