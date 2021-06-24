John McAfee Dies in Spanish Prison
Mr. McAfee, who has not been associated with the company that bears his name for more than two decades, was fighting extradition to the United States after his arrest in Spain.Full Article
John McAfee, the outlandish security software pioneer who tried to live life as a hedonistic outsider while running from a host of..
Allen Martin reports on Silicon Valley antivirus mogul John McAfee being found dead in his Spanish prison cell of an apparent..