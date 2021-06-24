Nearly all Covid-19 deaths in the U.S. now are in people who weren't vaccinated, a staggering demonstration of how effective the shots have been and an indication that deaths per day — now down to under 300 — could be practically...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Nearly all Covid deaths in US are now among unvaccinated
U.S. sees Delta variant 'upsurges': Gottlieb
Reuters - Politics
[NFA] Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said states in the U.S. Midwest and South are seeing "upsurges" in coronavirus cases..