Guess who's back, back again. Michael's back, tell a friend. The newest installment of the infamous horror franchise picks up right where 'Halloween' (2018) left off; Michael frying in a raging house fire. We all knew that was too good to be true.Full Article
Michael Myers Is Back for the Umpteenth Time in Newest 'Halloween Kills' Trailer
eBaums World0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
New 'Halloween Kills' trailer has Jamie Lee Curtis hunting the hunter
If you thought Michael Myers' killing days were finally over, then welcome to the Halloween franchise! Please remain seated and..
Mashable