Mystery of what caused South Florida condo collapse deepens
Published
The collapse of a high-rise condo tower in South Florida early Thursday morning has left at least four people dead and 159 more...Full Article
Published
The collapse of a high-rise condo tower in South Florida early Thursday morning has left at least four people dead and 159 more...Full Article
The first lawsuit has been filed in connection with the deadly collapse this week at a South Florida condominium.
Rescue crews near Miami searched through tons of rubble on Thursday for anyone who may have survived the predawn collapse of part..