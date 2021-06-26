Biden tries to walk back comments on infrastructure bill to stem GOP defections
Published
President Joe Biden on Saturday tried to walk back remarks from earlier this week when he said he wouldn't sign a bipartisan bill on...Full Article
Published
President Joe Biden on Saturday tried to walk back remarks from earlier this week when he said he wouldn't sign a bipartisan bill on...Full Article
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan deal to invest nearly $1 trillion in the nation's infrastructure appeared to be back on track..