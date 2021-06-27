Miami condo collapse: death toll rises to five as crews search pile for survivors
Published
Crews make progress against flames while questions asked about 2018 report on structural damageFull Article
Published
Crews make progress against flames while questions asked about 2018 report on structural damageFull Article
Fire in rubble of 12-storey building that collapsed near Miami this week has slowed an ongoing search for survivors.
The confirmed death toll rose to four, with 159 people still unaccounted for, as the search for survivors went on at the partially..