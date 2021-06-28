California state travel ban on anti-LGBTQ laws: What to know
Published
The new states added to the sanctions list are Florida, Montana, West Virginia, Arkansas and North Dakota, according to California Atty....Full Article
Published
The new states added to the sanctions list are Florida, Montana, West Virginia, Arkansas and North Dakota, according to California Atty....Full Article
California added five more states, including Florida, to the list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws..
California will restrict state-funded travel to Florida, Montana, West Virginia, Arkansas, and North Dakota over anti-LGBTQ..