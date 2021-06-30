Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium in place
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving a pandemic-inspired nationwide ban on evictions in place, over the votes of four...Full Article
The CDC, based in Atlanta, Georgia, has said 30 million to 40 million people could be at risk of eviction without the moratorium
Real estate groups said the CDC's eviction freeze was an overreach. But it will remain in place while the legal battle over their..