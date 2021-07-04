Boris Johnson will end UK mask mandate on July 19 'Freedom Day'
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to announce that the mandatory use of face masks on public transport, stores and other public...Full Article
LONDON (AP) — England may soon abandon legal requirements for wearing masks, a government minister said Sunday as the nation..