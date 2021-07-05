Johnson Says UK Must Live With Virus As He Announces Easing

Watch VideoBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to unveil plans Monday to scrap mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing in England in two weeks’ time, despite surging coronavirus infections driven by the highly contagious delta variant.
Johnson said he would set out how the country would “learn to live...
Watch VideoBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to unveil plans Monday to scrap mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing in England in two weeks’ time, despite surging coronavirus infections driven by the highly contagious delta variant.