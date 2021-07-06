Cuomo declares 'state emergency' on gun violence in New York
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has declared a state of emergency in New York state due to the recent uptick in gun violence.Full Article
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York can try to sue gun manufacturers over harm caused by their products under legislation that Gov. Andrew..
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a new disaster emergency — due to continuing gun violence. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.