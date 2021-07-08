Paris police frisk James Harden, detain rapper Lil Baby
James Harden, in Paris for Fashion Week, was detained and frisked by Paris police, and his friend rapper Lil Baby was detained on...Full Article
Rapper Lil Baby is reportedly currently in the custody of French police after being arrested on suspicion of transporting illicit..
James Harden was also reportedly searched but let go by police.
James Harden and Lil Baby stopped by cops in Paris, reports say the rapper was arrested.