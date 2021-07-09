Biden Set To Sign Competition Order Targeting Big Business

Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden is set to sign on Friday an executive order that the White House bills as an effort to target anticompetitive practices in tech, health care and other parts of the economy while boosting workers' wages and consumer protections.
The sweeping order includes 72 actions and recommendations that the...
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden is set to sign on Friday an executive order that the White House bills as an effort to target anticompetitive practices in tech, health care and other parts of the economy while boosting workers' wages and consumer protections.