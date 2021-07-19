Russia Prepares For Eastern Economic Forum – OpEd

With a focus to gather corporate business directors and investors from the Asian-Pacific region, the Far East federal district administration is speedily preparing to host the 6th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on September 2-4 in Vladivostok, located in far end of Russia.
The main theme of the forum is “New...
