Texas Democrats flee state in bid to foil restrictive Republican voting bill
Published
Republicans attempting to use special legislative session to pass bill – follow all the day’s politics news liveFull Article
Published
Republicans attempting to use special legislative session to pass bill – follow all the day’s politics news liveFull Article
Republicans in the narrowly divided U.S. Senate on Tuesday blocked an election reform bill that Democrats said is critical to..
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday promoted the Biden administration's efforts to advance voting rights when she met 16..