The world’s seven wealthy economies (US, France, Germany, Canada, UK, Italy, and Japan) have articulated a plan to encompass Chinese exceedingly boosted economic clouts across the globe. In G7 Summit in Cornwall, England, they reached a consensus and presented a new proposal for developing countries an infrastructure venture...Full Article
US Build Back Better World’s (B3W) Anti-BRI Plan – OpEd
Eurasia Review0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
China: Xi Jinping Is About To Make Most Important Strategic Decision Of Our Era – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By John C. Hulsman
There was no longer any way to put it off; in July 1940, the army-dominated government of Imperial..