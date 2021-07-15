Hailey Baldwin sets record straight on viral Justin Bieber 'yelling' video
Published
Hailey Baldwin is shutting down claims that her husband, Justin Bieber, was shouting at her over the weekend after a video of the...Full Article
Published
Hailey Baldwin is shutting down claims that her husband, Justin Bieber, was shouting at her over the weekend after a video of the...Full Article
After a video surfaced of Justin Bieber allegedly yelling at his wife Hailey Baldwin in Vegas, sources are claiming this is normal..