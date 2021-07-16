In one flooded German town, the ground collapsed under family homes. In another, floodwaters swept through an assisted living centre, killing 12.Rescue workers across Germany and Belgium rushed on Friday to prevent more deaths from...Full Article
Rescuers race to prevent more death from European floods
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Deadly Flooding Hits Western Europe
Watch VideoAt least 120 people have died in devastating floods across parts of western Germany and Belgium, officials said Friday,..
Newsy
Rescuers rush to help as Europe’s flood toll passes 120
Emergency workers in western German and Belgium are working to rescue hundreds of people in danger or still unaccounted for as the..
Belfast Telegraph