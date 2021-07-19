WWE Money in the Bank 2021: Results, John Cena return, match ratings and analysis
John Cena returned at the end of Money in the Bank after Roman Reigns pinned Edge to retain his Universal Championship.Full Article
John Cena makes shocking WWE Money in the Bank return: WWE Money in the Bank 2021 (WWE Network Exclusive)
WWE Money in the Bank 2021 Results: Roman Reigns defeated Rated R superstar Edge to retain his Universal title